Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,592,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hexcel by 22,848.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 415,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $11,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 246.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 254,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

