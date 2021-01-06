High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.83

High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and traded as high as $32.18. High Yield ETF shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 7,843 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in High Yield ETF by 940.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

