Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,465.79

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,465.79 and traded as high as $2,619.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) shares last traded at $2,619.00, with a volume of 363,988 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,555.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,465.79.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

