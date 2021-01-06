Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.20

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 8186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 272,104 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilltop by 134.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $4,115,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

