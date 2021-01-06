Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading 5% Higher

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 1,130,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 921,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
