HMS (HMSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/23/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

12/22/2020 – HMS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/29/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

HMS stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. HMS Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HMS by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 18,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 778,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $9,215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HMS by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

