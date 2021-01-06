HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

HOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) alerts:

FRA:HOT opened at €79.30 ($93.29) on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($205.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.90.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.