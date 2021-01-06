HOLD Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 64.2% higher against the dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $3,456.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.