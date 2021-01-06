Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 356,572 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $17,750,736.05.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,873. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.