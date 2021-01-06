HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.74

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 1760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $826.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

