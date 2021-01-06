Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.96. 348,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 303,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $541.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

