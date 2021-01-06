Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

HMN opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $393,150. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

