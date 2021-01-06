Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Up 8.2%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 173,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 146,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $738.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 86,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

