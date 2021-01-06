Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Trading Up 5.7%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.75. 6,489,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,894,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

