HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Trading 8.8% Higher

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.21. 7,152,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 4,189,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.