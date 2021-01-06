Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $166.79

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.79 and last traded at $166.76, with a volume of 12128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.42.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

