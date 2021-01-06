HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Yamini Rangan Sells 433 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.88. 630,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.76 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

