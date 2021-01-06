Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.16. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

