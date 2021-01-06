Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $15,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

