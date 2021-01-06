Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

HBM opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

