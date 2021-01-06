Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded up 6% on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $450.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Humana traded as high as $438.07 and last traded at $437.83. 1,493,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,240,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

