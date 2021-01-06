Humanscape Reaches One Day Volume of $4.90 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00113213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00490414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00054938 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.