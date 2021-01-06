Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.33

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.33 and traded as low as $33.50. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 549,341 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) Company Profile (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

