Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Up 9.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.10. 23,537,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 16,331,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $126,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 645,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,367 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.