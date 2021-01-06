Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $165.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.