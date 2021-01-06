Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $165.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

