Huntsman Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.