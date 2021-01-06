Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.43

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 22427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

