Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $298.79

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $298.79 and traded as low as $107.50. Huntsworth shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 505,026 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36.

Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

