Huobi Token Price Tops $5.03 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $229.93 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025475 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

