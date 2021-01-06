HUSD Price Tops $1.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $211.79 million and approximately $134.67 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00338759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.72 or 0.02395237 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 211,858,400 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

