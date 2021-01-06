HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth $826,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in HUYA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,494,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of HUYA by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,877,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. HUYA has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

