HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.44. 3,444,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,359,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.98.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 333.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after buying an additional 6,029,393 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,877,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,995,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HUYA by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

