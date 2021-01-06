Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Hydro One alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.