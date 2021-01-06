HyperCash (HC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.51 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $31.95 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, EXX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Binance, Coinnest, Allcoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

