I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0803

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,781.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00255772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042194 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001970 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 112.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $560.22 or 0.01520332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,617,127 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

