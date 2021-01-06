i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. 336,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,562. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $951.17 million, a P/E ratio of -771.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

