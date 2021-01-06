IAA (NYSE:IAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.39

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 3365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

