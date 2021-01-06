IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 193,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,125. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

