Ian T. Clark Sells 2,690 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GH stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.54. The company had a trading volume of 861,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 140.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

