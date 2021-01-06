ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading 6.2% Higher

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $77.90. 101,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 90,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

