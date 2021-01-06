ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.29

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 2904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 3,227,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 922,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

