iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 34,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

