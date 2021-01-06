ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading Up 5%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $205.53 and last traded at $205.48. 284,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 235,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.59 and its 200 day moving average is $187.76.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

