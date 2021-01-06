ICON Reaches Market Cap of $365.96 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ICON has a total market cap of $365.96 million and approximately $99.42 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,594,102 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

