IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of IDA opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in IDACORP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in IDACORP by 544.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

