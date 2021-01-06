IDEX Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015979 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens.

IDEX's official website is idex.market

