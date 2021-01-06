IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $12.91. IDT shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 194,154 shares changing hands.

IDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get IDT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.