IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.29

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 1275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.
IESC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.
About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
