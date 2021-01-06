IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.29

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 1275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

IESC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get IES alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IES by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IES by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IES by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IES by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.