iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.62 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 51.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $101.45 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 75.4% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003370 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00497743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

